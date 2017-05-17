About us
Welcome to Eques, an equestrian lifestyle magazine with an online community forum, launched in 1999. Focusing on the wonderful world of horses and the people who love them. We cover events, providing stunning photography showcasing Australian horses in most disciplines.
Photographers
Throughout the years well-known photographers have joined Eques, Victoria – Bridey Lee, NSW- Lorelle Mercer, Sth Australia – Andrew Graham, Victoria – Geoff McLean and Queensland based Danni Milligan has recently come on board.
Magazine
The magazine is currently available online only; each issue is prepared print media ready and archived, keeping the history of events we have covered safe. We hope in the future to offer the feature of print on demand to our followers.